LYMAN, SC- Martha L Henderson, 72, passed away on Monday, October, 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Levi and Elza Grubbs Thrasher and the wife of Jimmy E. Henderson, Sr., for fifty-eight years.
Survivors also include three sons, Ed Henderson, Tony Henderson and Scott (Anna) Henderson; two brothers, Marshall and Benny Thrasher; two sisters, Elsie Wood and Dianne Thrasher; three grandchildren, Sage, Chase and Charlotte Henderson. She was predeceased by two brothers, Levi and Kenneth Thrasher; a sister, Josephine Johnson.
Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Cecil Dover officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 30, 2019