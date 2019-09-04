|
CHESNEE, SC- Martha Jane Breeden Thompson, 83, of Chesnee, SC, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Valley Falls Terrace. Born June 10, 1936, in Cherokee County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Gordon G. Breeden and Rosa Lee Scruggs Breeden and wife of over 50 years to the late Claude Buford Thompson Jr.
Mrs. Thompson was a graduate of Spartanburg County School of Practical Nursing and retired from Pediatric Associates as well as a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg Church.
Survivors include her sons, Keith L. Thompson (Jerri) of Boiling Springs, SC and Kyle V. Thompson of Chesnee, SC; grandson, Blake Thompson (fiancé, Abby McCraw); brother, Nelson Breeden (Betty) of Spartanburg, SC; numerous nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Katherine F. Thompson; sister, Frances Breeden Litz; and brother, Gordon Breeden Jr.
A cryptside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by her nephew, The Rev. Peter Fauerbach. Visitation will follow at the cryptside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Christian Academy, 8740 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to all of the caregivers at Valley Falls Terrace for the compassionate care given to Jane.
