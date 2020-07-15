SPARTANBURG, SC- Martha Linder Chastain Settle, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 3, 1926 in Cowpens, SC, she was the daughter of the late J. G. Linder Sr. and Florence Brown Linder. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and widow of Oscar Fred Chastain and William Settle.
Mrs. Settle loved to sew, travel, and do all kinds of hobbies. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and retired from Spartanburg Landscaping & Nursery after 20 years of service.
Survivors include her children, Bill Chastain and Linda Chastain, both of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Chad Chastain of Clover, SC and Alyson Dyer of Okeechobee, FL; five great-grandchildren; and two great, great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. David F. Ervin. Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 3055 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307; or the Alzheimer's Association
, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family is at the home.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel