1/1
Martha Linder (Chastain) Settle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Martha Linder Chastain Settle, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 3, 1926 in Cowpens, SC, she was the daughter of the late J. G. Linder Sr. and Florence Brown Linder. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and widow of Oscar Fred Chastain and William Settle.
Mrs. Settle loved to sew, travel, and do all kinds of hobbies. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and retired from Spartanburg Landscaping & Nursery after 20 years of service.
Survivors include her children, Bill Chastain and Linda Chastain, both of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Chad Chastain of Clover, SC and Alyson Dyer of Okeechobee, FL; five great-grandchildren; and two great, great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. David F. Ervin. Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 3055 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307; or the Alzheimer's Association, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved