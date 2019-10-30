|
INMAN- Martha Louise Larremore Moore, 91, wife of Carroll Arthur Moore, passed away October 27, 2019.
A native of El Paso, Texas, she was the daughter of the late William T. and Cora Comer Larremore, a former employee of Lyman Printing & Finishing and member of the Christian Science Society.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are one son, Richard A. Moore (Barbara) of Boiling Springs; three grandchildren, Laura Moore Sengchana (Sivilay), Matthew Moore (Claire) and Colleen Taylor (Dylan) and two great-grandchildren, Brayden Taylor and Jensen Taylor.
She was predeceased by a son, Larry A. Moore and one grandchild, Anna Moore.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Duncan United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Brent Dehlbom.
The family will greet family and friends after the service in the Sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to Michael Cooley Scholarship Fund c/o Duncan Ruritan Club or a .
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 30, 2019