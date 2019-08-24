Home

Martha M. Martin


1940 - 2019
Martha M. Martin Obituary
Martha M. Martin, 79 of Chesnee, SC passed on Thursday, August 22, 2019, to be with the Lord at the St. Luke's Hospital in Columbus, NC. She was born January 2, 1940 in Chesnee SC and for 79 years she lived her life as a loving friend, wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a compassionate heart, loved shopping, living life to the fullest and if you ever met her once you would never forget. She was the daughter of the late J.M. and Corine B Martin of Chesnee NC, Wife of the late Johnny L Martin, and Grandmother to the late Justin Thompson. Martha will be lovingly remembered by her children, Debbie Kimbrell and her spouse, Tommy, of Chesnee, SC, Lisa Thompson and her spouse, Marty, of Inman, SC, and Brent Martin of Chesnee, SC; grandchildren, Breanna Thompson of Inman, SC, Jonathan Martin of Asheville, NC, Shannon Lawter of Inman, SC and Brooks Lawter of Chesnee, SC; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to recognize the special care that was provided to Mrs. Martin over the past year by Andrea and Kristy Black and Carolina of the Foothills Hospice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
