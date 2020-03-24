|
RUTHERFORDTON, NC- Martha Queen Martin, 72, of Rutherfordton, NC passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born in Rutherford County, she was the wife of the late William Stanley "Bo" Martin and the daughter of the late Ernest and Ethel Murray Queen. She taught school for 36 years at Harris Elementary School and was a member of Arrowwood Baptist Church where she was very active in many of their programs.
Left to cherish her memory is one son, Andrew "Drew" Lafayette Martin (Paula); one daughter, Mona "Amanda" Ray (James); seven grandchildren, Judson Lee McAbee, Willow Jeanette Martin, Teri Elizabeth Martin, Kelsey Brooke Hauptman (Joe), Joe Brett Holden, Jr. (Bethany), Summer Lynn Morgan, and James Anthony Ray, Jr.; and three great-grandchildren, Landyn Joseph Hauptman, Madalyn Elizabeth Cooper and Willow Raylee Harris. She was preceded in death by one sister, Debra O'Connell.
A private chapel service officiated by Dr. Chris Gray, the Rev. Daniel Godfrey and the Rev. Eddie Cooper will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Interment will be in Arrowwood Baptist Church Cemetery.
A public memorial service will be planned for a later date when there is less risk and concern for the health of family and loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rutherford County, PO Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043 or to Arrowwood Baptist Church Local Missions, 1430 Hwy. 11 W, Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family will be at the home of her son, Drew Martin.
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2020