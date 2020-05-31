Spartanburg – Martha G. McKenzie went to her heavenly home Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late William "Sandy" McKenzie and the daughter of the late Arthur Lee and Evelyn Deason Gregory.
Martha loved her family. She was a genuinely happy person and always had a smile on her face. She was a long-time member of Ben Avon Baptist Church.
Survivors include sons; Stanley (Janet Lynne), Mark (Janice), and Glen McKenzie; daughters, Joy McKenzie Bishop (Barry), and Janet Sanders (Johnny); daughter-in-law, Karen McKenzie; sister, Irene Long (James) and Dot Burns.
Martha was blessed with ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, William "Myke" McKenzie; two brothers; and a sister.
The family would like to thank Agape Hospice for their kind and outstanding care.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Martha loved her family. She was a genuinely happy person and always had a smile on her face. She was a long-time member of Ben Avon Baptist Church.
Survivors include sons; Stanley (Janet Lynne), Mark (Janice), and Glen McKenzie; daughters, Joy McKenzie Bishop (Barry), and Janet Sanders (Johnny); daughter-in-law, Karen McKenzie; sister, Irene Long (James) and Dot Burns.
Martha was blessed with ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, William "Myke" McKenzie; two brothers; and a sister.
The family would like to thank Agape Hospice for their kind and outstanding care.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 31, 2020.