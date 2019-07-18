Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Martha Nell (Jones) Boling

Martha Nell (Jones) Boling Obituary
DUNCAN- Martha Nell Jones Boling, 85, went to be with the lord Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Mostelle Grady Boling and the daughter of the late Paul and Jazzie Chapman Jones. She was a member of Abner Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Ronnie Boling and wife Starlet of Duncan; three brothers, Danny Jones, Carroll Jones and Harold Jones; four grandchildren, Alona Boling, James Saxe, Starla Richards, and Andrew Saxe; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Steve Boling.
Funeral services will be 4:00 pm Friday at The Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vernon Thornhill and Mr. FE Hendrix officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Abner Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 18, 2019
