SPARTANBURG, SC- Martha Lee Routzong Rhodehamel, 89, was Promoted to Glory on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Upstate Community Hospice House. She was born on June 27, 1931 in Darke County, Ohio to the late Marley and Flora Mary Elizabeth (Cheadle) Routzong. In 1959, she became a resident of Spartanburg, SC when she relocated from Ohio.
Martha devoted her life to God, her late husband of 65 years, Jack Rhodehamel, her family, and her community. Martha and Jack were well known for their community service due to the creation of the first Salvation Army Community Center in Spartanburg, SC in 1959. Martha was the Arts Director at the Salvation Army's Girls Summer Camp for 15 years, and then continued as the Arts Director for the Senior Adult Camp each summer.
Martha started the Salvation Army Latchkey Program in 1985 after noticing a need for after-school care in Inman, SC. She aimed to teach the children who participated in the program that if you wanted something you had to earn it. Which is why she spent hours of her time fund-raising with the children to provide toys and games to the after-school center. Martha's work with the Latchkey Program earned her the nickname of "Grandma" from the community, because the children compared her to the woman who lived in a shoe since she took care of all of the children who participated in the program. Martha loved this nickname because she knew it meant that the children saw her as a special person in their life.
Martha's dedication to community service earned her The Salvation Army's most prestigious honor, the Distinguished Service Medallion in 1992. During this time, she also earned the Outstanding Friend of the Youth Award due to the time she devoted to The Salvation Army Latchkey Program, and the emotional and moral development she provided to each of the children who participated in the program.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack L. Rhodehamel; two brothers, Bill and Marvin Routzong, and two sisters, Dorothy Longman and Marlene Myers.
She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Gardner and husband Brent of Spartanburg; son, Steve Rhodehamel and wife Susan of Spartanburg; five grandchildren, Mark Boatman, Arrin Matthews and wife Kimberly, Jessica Bishop and husband Travis, Justin, and Jeana Rhodehamel; and two great-grandchildren, Alexis and Sebastian Boatman.
Visitation will be 6:30-8:30 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, 125 Fort Prince Road, Wellford, SC 29385, by Captain Samuel and Christine Kim.
Pallbearers are: Mark Boatman, Arrin Matthews, Justin Rhodehamel, Brent Gardner, Travis Bishop, and Michael Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army Community Center, PO Box 2909, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
The family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all the many people who have been a part of Martha's life and have supported her in all of her accomplishments. They would also like to thank all of you for the many prayers that have been given in support of Martha throughout her years of work and dedication to The Salvation Army and the community.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel