Martha Ruth (Kennedy) Williams
1935 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Martha Ruth Kennedy Williams, 85, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born March 9, 1935 in Columbus, NC she was the wife of the late Harry Edman Williams, and the daughter of the late Robert and Elvia Kennedy.
Mrs. Williams was a wonderful loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was dear to her heart. She is greatly loved and will be missed.
She is survived by three sons Wayne Williams of Spartanburg, Daron Williams and wife Claudia of Atlanta, GA, and Ronald Williams of Knoxville, TN; a daughter Regina Singh and husband Jose of Moore; four grandchildren Jennifer Williams, Christopher Williams, Andrea Williams and husband Sam Field, and Azissa Singh. She was predeceased by a brother Paul Kennedy; and four sisters Estelle Revels, Mary Eplee, Carrie Emory, and Ruthie Mae Brock.
The family will receive friends 10:00 am – 11:00 am, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 am officiated by Rev. David Frost.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
