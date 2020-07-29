1/1
Martha S. Sams
1934 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Martha S. Sams, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice. Born September 28, 1934 in Germany, she was the daughter of Wilhelm and Marguerita Kordes Woehlking.
Martha came to the United States in 1958 and lived in New York City. She was employed by the Anaconda Company and later by Amax. In 1988 she was awarded the ACS Clockwork Award for meritorious service. Martha retired in 1993 and lived in Germany for two years before returning to the United States in 1996 with her husband, John P. Smith. They lived together in Spartanburg until his death in April 2001.
She is survived by two step-daughter, Patricia Smith of San Diego, CA and Cathy Smith of Del Mar, CA.
Martha became active in gardening where she met her husband, Mortimer R. Sams. They married in 2004 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church and lived in Moore, SC before moving to the eastside of Spartanburg in 2008. She gained five stepsons from this marriage, Lloyd (Jane), Frank (Sally), Robert (Phyllis), Edward (Christie) and John (Louise). The stepchildren and all the grandchildren loved Martha and eating at her table.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will gather on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium for the committal.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Committal
First Presbyterian Church Columbarium
