CLINTON, SC- Martha Cress Williamson, 91, formerly of Spartanburg, SC passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was the wife of George Knox Williamson and the daughter of the late Franklin and Mary Cress.
Mrs. Williamson earned her B.S. in Education from Appalachian State Teachers College and taught elementary school 26 years in Spartanburg County School District 7. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Clinton, SC.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two daughters Pamela Ellis and husband Rev. Robert Ellis of Goldsboro, NC, and Gail Johnson of Clinton, SC; a granddaughter Caroline Johnson-Hall and husband Matthew Hall of Athens, Ga. She was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
A graveside service will be private, and a memorial service will be at Presbyterian Community of South Carolina, Clinton, SC at a later date.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 15, 2020