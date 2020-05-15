Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Presbyterian Community of South Carolina
View Map
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha (Cress) Williamson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha (Cress) Williamson Obituary
CLINTON, SC- Martha Cress Williamson, 91, formerly of Spartanburg, SC passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was the wife of George Knox Williamson and the daughter of the late Franklin and Mary Cress.
Mrs. Williamson earned her B.S. in Education from Appalachian State Teachers College and taught elementary school 26 years in Spartanburg County School District 7. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Clinton, SC.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two daughters Pamela Ellis and husband Rev. Robert Ellis of Goldsboro, NC, and Gail Johnson of Clinton, SC; a granddaughter Caroline Johnson-Hall and husband Matthew Hall of Athens, Ga. She was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
A graveside service will be private, and a memorial service will be at Presbyterian Community of South Carolina, Clinton, SC at a later date.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bobo Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -