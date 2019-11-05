Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Martin Frederick Smith


1934 - 2019
Martin Frederick Smith Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Martin Frederick Smith, (USAF Ret.), 85, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born June 5, 1934 in Binghamton, NY, he was the son of the late Minard G. and Effie Yocum Smith.
Mr. Smith was retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service serving in Vietnam, Germany, and Greenland, and retired from Columbia Hospital for Women in Washington, DC. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Walker Smith; his son, Ron Doss (Patty) of Prince Frederick, MD; his daughters, Denise Montreuil of Santee, CA, Tanja Smith of Lancaster, CA, and Wanda Kay "Katie" Ussery (Gary) of Wellford, SC; six grandchildren, Emily, Mathew, Haley, Thomas, Heather and Andrew; eight great grandchildren; his siblings, Dave Smith of Franklin, NC and Helen Middleton of Prescott, AZ. He was also predeceased by siblings, Don Smith, Ken Smith, and Joan Root.
A service honoring his memory will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, November 8, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Dr. Schuyler Peterson and The Rev. Dr. Bruce Russell, with military honors following. The family will then receive friends.
A burial will be held at a later date in Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Care & Hospice, P.O. Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333 or to Southside Baptist Church, 316 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
