Martin Luther Richards, Jr.
INMAN, SC- Martin Luther Richards, Jr., 68, passed away November 10, 2020 at Golden Age Nursing Home. He was the husband of Marian "Libby" Cartee Richards and the son of the late Martin Luther Richards, Sr. and Bernice Hord Richards.
Survivors include one son, David and his wife Jennifer; one daughter, Teresa Hickman and her husband Larry; four grandchildren, Keylee, Noah and Jakob Hickman and Halie Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Carson and Carley Bradley; brothers, Jerry Hord (Elaine) of Chesnee, SC, Marshall Richards (Linda) of Travelers Rest, Larry Richards (Jan) of Chesnee, and Dale Richards (Eileen) of Chesnee; and two sisters, Fay Bishop (Jim) of Forest City, NC and Elaine Hill (Harold) of Boiling Springs.
Mr. Richards was a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church and was a sports fan, especially softball.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Holston Creek Baptist Church following visitation at 12:00 noon officiated by Rev. Reggie Parker.
The family will be at 514 Hemlock Dr., Boiling Springs, SC.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Bobo Funeral Chapel
Petty Bobo Funeral Service

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.
