SPARTANBURG, SC- Martin Raymond O'Meara, 72, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born June 21, 1947, in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Martin and Helen Lynch O'Meara.
A graduate of Manhattan College, Mr. O'Meara earned a Master's Degree from Pace University and retired from Milliken & Company after 32 years of service as a tax accountant. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his wife, Arlene Jaedicke O'Meara of the home; children, William O'Meara of Simpsonville, SC, Thomas O'Meara of Gaffney, SC, and Jennifer Smith (Steven) of Spartanburg, SC; five grandchildren, Alyssa O'Meara, Elijah O'Meara, Liam O'Meara, River Humphries, and Jake O'Meara. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Patricia O'Meara.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 161 North Dean Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019