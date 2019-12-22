Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Buck Creek Baptist Church
Marty Dale Blanton


1954 - 2019
Marty Dale Blanton Obituary
INMAN, SC- Mr. Marty Dale Blanton, age 65 of Inman, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 20, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Blanton was born on March 26, 1954 in Spartanburg to the late Clytus and Bertha Adell Baytes Blanton. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad, was a deacon of Buck Creek Baptist Church, and active in his community helping to serve meals with Mobile Meals. His greatest passion was sharing God's word and guiding others to know the glory of Jesus' love. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Blanton earlier in 2019.
He is survived by a son, Colton Blanton; two daughters, Jessica Blanton and Halie Blanton; two sisters, Coleen Grigg (Donald), and Cheryll Blanton.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 2:00pm at Buck Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Kenny McDowell, Rev. Scott Miller, and Rev. Scott Schrimsher to officiate.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the Blanton family.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
