CHESNEE, SC- Marvin (Tweet) Casey passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

He was the husband of the late Janet Onita Foster Casey and the son of the late Garner Casey and Elvira Pearson.

Graveside Service will be held at 1pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Brooklyn CME Church Cemetery, Chesnee, SC.

The family is at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Shonia and Edward Gordon of 582 Hamilton Chase Dr., Moore, SC 29369.

Alexander, Casey & Gist Funeral Services, Spartanburg, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store