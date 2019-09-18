Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church
Bryant Road
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church
Bryant Road
View Map
Marvin Chapman


1933 - 2019
Marvin Chapman Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Marvin Chapman, age 85 of Spartanburg, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Smith Phayer Hospice Home.
Mr. Chapman was born on September 21, 1933 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Edward Dallas and Montague Wall Chapman. He was a delivery man and had attended Fairview Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by: three brothers, Ben Furman, James, and Rufus Chapman; and one sister, Annie Johnson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Betty L. Chapman; three sons, Lewis Chapman, Frank Bryant (Betty), and Kenneth Bryant (Carol); three brothers, Henry, Vance, and Ned Chapman; two sisters, Ruth Hayes, and Sarah Ramsey (Ken); five grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at Fairview Baptist Church (Bryant Road) with the funeral service to follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Ty Childers to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
