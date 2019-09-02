|
GAFFNEY, SC - Marvin M. Clary, 79, of 400 Forest Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.
Born in Gaffney, he was the loving husband of Peggy Wallace Clary for 53 years and the son of the late Albert Clary and Effie Roberts Clary. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, Limestone College and The Medical University of South Carolina. He was a Pharmacist for 40 years, working for Crafts Drug Store, Buford Street Drug Store and retired from Bi-Lo Pharmacy. His greatest joy later in life was when he joined the Blakely Funeral Home Family. Mr. Clary was a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, sang in the choir and was a member of the Amazing Grace Singers.
In addition to his wife, also surviving are three sons, David L. Clary (Buffy McKeown), of Gaffney, Dr. Jeff N. Clary (Ashley) of Spartanburg and Bruce E. Clary (Wanda Gayle Phillips) of Greenville; a brother, Ben Clary (Betty Rice) of Gaffney; seven grandchildren, Brett Clary (Lauren) of Gaffney, Caraline Clary, Leighton Clary, Meg Clary, Molly Clary, Bethany Clary and Kaitlyn Clary; and great-granddaughter, Leighlan Clary; a sister-in-law, Ann Clary; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Clary was preceded in death by five brothers, John Clary, James Clary, Billy Clary, Jack Clary and LeRoy Clary; and a sister, Virginia C. Edwards.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the church with Dr. Clyde Thomas, Reverend Ronnie Cox and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Private interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC, 29342.
The family will be at the residence.
