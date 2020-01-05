Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Marvin Edward DeWeese Sr.


1939 - 2020
Marvin Edward DeWeese Sr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Marvin Edward DeWeese, Sr., 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, January 3, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Charlie and Gladys Moore DeWeese. He was the husband of Jackie Pack DeWeese. He was a 1959 graduate of Fairforest High School and was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church.He served in the US Army and retired from Tietex International. In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Eddie (Julie) DeWeese, a daughter, Debbie (Charlie) Leonard, two step-sons, Dwayne (Donna) Anderson, Ellis (Happy) Anderson, a sister, Faye (Bruce) Mabrey, brother-in-law, Gene Pack, 11 grandchildren and 8 great, grandchildren.
The family is at his home and will receive friends Monday, January 6, 2010 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 AM conducted by Rev Scott Lewellen and Mr Charlie Leonard. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
