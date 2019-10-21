Home

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Marvin Gillian Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Marvin L Gillian, 89, of Emlas Court, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Chesnee, he was the husband of Mae Sue Phillips Gillian and the son of the late Edward Lee Cantrell and Estelle Robbins Gillian. Mr. Gillian was a United States Army Veteran, was a retired Park Ranger, enjoyed gardening and was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to wife, also surviving is a son, Marvin Shawn Gillian (Donna) of Virginia Beach, VA; a daughter, Elouise Gillian Sturkey (Mark) of Lexington, SC; two step-sons, Rex Sheppherd (Sherri) of Blacksburg and Kenneth Sheppherd of Grover; a step-daughter, Debbie Arrowood (David) of Blacksburg; a brother, James Gillian of Johnston, SC; two sisters, Willette Rogers and Joyce Hamby, both Johnston; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Gillian was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Able and Marjorie Rhoden; and a brother, Marshall Gillian.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Randy Shields officiating. Entombment will be in Clingman Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC, 29303.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakely funeralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 21, 2019
