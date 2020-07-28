1/1
Marvin Grady "Marty" Babb
1959 - 2020
INMAN, SC- Marvin Grady (Marty) Babb, 60, of 129 Campton Circle, Inman, SC, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Marty was born in Spartanburg, SC on November 11, 1959, a son of the late Irene (Atkins) Babb and Columbus Furman Babb of Inman. He was the husband of Jacqueline (Collins) Babb.
Marty was employed at Furman Babb Painting and was a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his wife and father he is survived by his step-mother, Jan Babb of Inman, a daughter, Jamie Babb, of Lyman; two sons Justin Babb, of Inman; Corey Staggs, of Inman; three brothers, Randy Babb, Ronnie Babb, Bobby Babb, four grandchildren, Jorja Babb, Anison Roberts, Forbes Roberts and Furman Roberts. He was predeceased by a brother Eric Babb.
The family is at his home and will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 1st at Holston Creek Baptist Church in Inman, SC
A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 1st at Holston Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Reggie Parker officiating.
Marty was an avid gardener, Atlanta Braves fan and Boston Red Sox fan. He loved kids and they returned that love for him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605-4277.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
