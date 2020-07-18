1/1
Marvin Gregory Hall
LANDRUM, SC- Marvin Gregory Hall, 48 died on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital in Spartanburg, SC.
Greg graduated from Polk Central in the year of 1990 and joined the Navy thereafter. In the Navy, he was a Machinist's Mate, and a Navy Seal. Medals and decorations earned were National Defense Service
Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Good Conduct, Battle Efficiency Award, Deterrent Patrol Pin, and Submarine Warfare Insignia among many others.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at McFarland Funeral Chapel, Tryon,
NC.
McFarland Funeral Chapel, Tryon, NC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
