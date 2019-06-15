Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Southport Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Southport Church
Marvin L. Strain Jr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Marvin L. Strain Jr., 80, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at his home. Born April 29, 1939, in Gaffney, SC, he was the son of the late Marvin L. Strain Sr. and Lois Mullinax Strain.
Mr. Strain was a member of Southport Church and retired from Jones Sign Company.
Survivors include his wife, Vivian Upton Strain; sons, Stephen Strain of Reidville, SC and Joseph Strain (Leigh) of Charleston, SC; step-children, Barbara, Bobby, Jenny and Jamie; grandchildren, Shannon Strain of Spartanburg, SC, Chad Strain (Umy) of Gaffney, SC, Sander Strain and Maurie Kate Strain, both of Charleston, SC; step-grandsons, Pressley, Michael, and Robby; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Maya, Skylyn, Zavior, Starlon, Aeriel, Zain, Matthew Strain, and Curtis Medina. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Brenda Lynch Strain; and sister, Joyce Strain.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Monday, June 16, 2019, at Southport Church, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. James Blackwood. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southport Church, 625 Southport Rd., Roebuck, SC 29376.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 15, 2019
