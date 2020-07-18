SPARTANBURG - Colonel Marvin Oliver Sanders Jr., "Toddie", 77 passed away July 17, 2020, after a brief illness.
Marvin was born in Spartanburg, SC on January 8, 1943 to the late Marvin O. Sanders Sr. and Helen Fine Hand. He was a member of Duncan Memorial Methodist Church and was retired from Spartanburg County as the Veterans Affairs Administrator. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed beekeeping and previously raised and bred English Bulldogs. He joined the US Marine Corps in 1960, serving four years and then enlisted in the SC Army National Guard for a military career that lasted a total of 43 years. He was a true military man who loved his country.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Deal Sanders; son, Marvin O. Sanders III, "Mark,"; daughter, Amy Sanders Fowler (Jerry)- his little girl who adored him; grandsons, Matthew Fowler, Mark Fowler, and Grant Sanders, all of whom affectionately called him "Pa."
He was preceded in death by a son, Matt Sanders; a daughter, Terry Sanders; and a sister, Barbara Dixon.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30AM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
