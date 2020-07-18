1/1
Col. Marvin Oliver Sanders Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG - Colonel Marvin Oliver Sanders Jr., "Toddie", 77 passed away July 17, 2020, after a brief illness.
Marvin was born in Spartanburg, SC on January 8, 1943 to the late Marvin O. Sanders Sr. and Helen Fine Hand. He was a member of Duncan Memorial Methodist Church and was retired from Spartanburg County as the Veterans Affairs Administrator. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed beekeeping and previously raised and bred English Bulldogs. He joined the US Marine Corps in 1960, serving four years and then enlisted in the SC Army National Guard for a military career that lasted a total of 43 years. He was a true military man who loved his country.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Deal Sanders; son, Marvin O. Sanders III, "Mark,"; daughter, Amy Sanders Fowler (Jerry)- his little girl who adored him; grandsons, Matthew Fowler, Mark Fowler, and Grant Sanders, all of whom affectionately called him "Pa."
He was preceded in death by a son, Matt Sanders; a daughter, Terry Sanders; and a sister, Barbara Dixon.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30AM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved