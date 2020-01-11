|
|
TAYLORS, SC- Mrs. Mary Alice Henderson, 79, formerly of Inman, SC passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Carriage House Assisted Living. She was the widow of John Thomas Henderson.
Mrs. Henderson was a native of Spartanburg County and a daughter of the late Ralph and Lessie Cantrell Hall. She was a retired waitress and a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son: Ronald Henderson of Lyman; a daughter and son-in-law: Lisa and Joey Miller of Boiling Springs; a brother: Joe Hall of Chesnee and a sister: Jean Whitner of Chesnee; four grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was predeceased by brothers: Boyd Hall, Johnny Hall and Roy Hall.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cash.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 11, 2020