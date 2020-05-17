|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Alice Howard, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home. Born November 26, 1936, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late James Broadus Seay and Callie Bagwell Seay and widow of Johnny Ryan Howard, Sr.
Mrs. Howard loved her family. She was a member of Cowpens First Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher in the Preschool Department and a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. She attended North Greenville College and formerly worked at Carolina Cash.
Survivors include her children, Susan Howard, Marie Clark (Mike), and Johnny Howard, all of Spartanburg; and grandson, Andrew Clark; granddaughter, Graeson Clark; and numerous other children she helped raise and considered them her own. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Callie Clark; and brothers, Loyd Seay and Floyd Seay.
Special thanks to Spartanburg Regional Hospice registered nurse, Marisa Lozada, Chaplain Loc Nguyen, and social worker, Rena Carter for the care and compassion shown to our mom and family. Also, a special heartfelt thanks to Mrs. Bell Lipscomb for caring for our mom while we worked.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens by The Rev. Loc Nguyen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family expresses thanks to Dr. Jack Cole, family physician for over 20 years and Hospice CNA, Natasha Alexander for their loving care.
The family will be at the home of Susan Howard.
