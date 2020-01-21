Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Motlow Creek Baptist Church
New Cut Road
Campobello, SC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Motlow Creek Baptist Church
New Cut Road
Campobello, SC
Mary Ann Belcher


1944 - 2020
Mary Ann Belcher Obituary
CAMPOBELLO- The family of Mary Ann Belcher is at the home and will receive friends 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 22nd at Motlow Creek Baptist Church in Campobello.
Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Dr. Henry Johnson and Pastor Bruce Brown officiating. Burial will be in Motlow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family has asked to extend heartfelt gratitude to Regional Hospice, In Home Hospice Caregivers and also the phenomenal staff at Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg; and accordingly request in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice Home 686 Jeff Davis Drive Spartanburg, S.C.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 21, 2020
