CAMPOBELLO- The family of Mary Ann Belcher is at the home and will receive friends 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 22nd at Motlow Creek Baptist Church in Campobello.
Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Dr. Henry Johnson and Pastor Bruce Brown officiating. Burial will be in Motlow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family has asked to extend heartfelt gratitude to Regional Hospice, In Home Hospice Caregivers and also the phenomenal staff at Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg; and accordingly request in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice Home 686 Jeff Davis Drive Spartanburg, S.C.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 21, 2020