SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Ann Rogers Boyett, 67, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at Valley Falls Terrace. Born January 14, 1952, in Cowpens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Columbus Rogers and Othello Leatherwood Rogers and widow of John Emory Boyett.
A graduate of Broome High School and attended Spartanburg Technical College, Mary Ann was a member of Beaumont United Methodist Church. She was formerly employed with Lear Company, Duncan, SC.
Survivors include her son, Robert "Robbie" Mabry (Melissa) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Joshua Howell, Steven Howell, Adam Beheler, and Jessica Howell; two great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Lee Rogers and Lynette Wheeler, both of Clifton, SC and Carrie Elizabeth Oliver of Switzer, SC; and her loving companion, Jason Cudd. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Vickie Howell; and sister, Karen Gowan.
Visitation will be 2:00-3:30 pm Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Ed Traxler and Bishop Jimmy Waddell. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gibbs Cancer Center, c/o Spartanburg Regional Health System Foundation, 101 East Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of her sister and brother-in-law, Lynette and David Wheeler.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 18, 2019