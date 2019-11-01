|
1947 - 2019
Mary Ann Story Fowler, of Inman, SC, a loving wife, mother and nana. Ann went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Born in Inman, SC on January 3, 1947, she was one of twin daughters of the late Rhonda Bennett Story and Sara Elizabeth Alverson Story. Ann grew up in New Prospect, SC. She graduated from Chapman High School, Inman, SC in 1965. She married the love of her life on June 25, 1967 at New Prospect Baptist Church to the late Jesse Frank Fowler, Jr. They were happily married for 45 years. They had two daughters, Tammy Fowler Starnes and Tina Fowler Stewart married to Heath Stewart. Jesse and Ann had six beautiful grandchildren, the late Christian Auburn Stewart, Kody Stewart married to Laken Stewart, Tawnee Starnes, D.J. Starnes married to Makensie Starnes, Mackenzie Stewart and Logan Stewart. Ann was a loving twin sister to Sylvia Kay Story Johnson married to Douglas Johnson of New Prospect. Ann was also a loving aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend. She was loved by so many.
Ann retired as the receptionist for the Spartanburg County Schools District 1 Administrative Office after 39 years. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where she was a choir member and Sunday School Teacher to the 3rd & 4th grade children. She and her sister Kay, taught many children over the years and they both enjoyed sharing their love of the Lord. This was Ann's testimony of her life. She had a very close walk with her Lord and Savior. She was a godly example of a Proverbs 31 woman, In her spare time, Ann loved to cook! Baking was another way to get to you heart and this was a talent she had mastered very well! Our family will truly miss the Sunday Dinners with her awesome food.
If there is anything that Ann would want to share with you, it would be her love for her God. Her favorite bible verses were Psalm 23 & 121; Philippians 4:13 and Proverbs 3: 5-6.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 PM at New Prospect Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 PM with Rev. Bill Harris and Rev. Matthew Bishop at 9321 Hwy 9, Inman, SC 29349. Burial will follow in the church Cemetery. The family will be at the home of Tina and Heath Stewart.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to Gideon's International (gideons.org) PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
