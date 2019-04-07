|
Spartanburg, SC- Mary Ann Kirby Lefever, 85, passed away on Thursday, April 04, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Oran and Mary Wiggins Kirby. She was a member of Moore First Baptist Church.
Survivors include; a daughter, Susan Bennett (Ricky); grandson, Chris Bennett (Ashley), grand-daughter April Spake; three great-grandchildren, Marissa Bennett, Layla-Grey Bennett, CJ Bennett; and great-great-grandson, Mason Corbin. She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Rebecca Miller; Son, Marshall Fain; grandson Cody Bennett, and one sister and three brothers.
Funeral services will be 1:00P.M. Monday , April 8, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The Service will be conducted by Rev. Keith Davis and Rev. Rob Gouge. The family is at the home of the daughter.
Condolences may be made to www.strilingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019