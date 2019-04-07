Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lefever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann (Kirby) Lefever

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann (Kirby) Lefever Obituary
Spartanburg, SC- Mary Ann Kirby Lefever, 85, passed away on Thursday, April 04, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Oran and Mary Wiggins Kirby. She was a member of Moore First Baptist Church.
Survivors include; a daughter, Susan Bennett (Ricky); grandson, Chris Bennett (Ashley), grand-daughter April Spake; three great-grandchildren, Marissa Bennett, Layla-Grey Bennett, CJ Bennett; and great-great-grandson, Mason Corbin. She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Rebecca Miller; Son, Marshall Fain; grandson Cody Bennett, and one sister and three brothers.
Funeral services will be 1:00P.M. Monday , April 8, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The Service will be conducted by Rev. Keith Davis and Rev. Rob Gouge. The family is at the home of the daughter.
Condolences may be made to www.strilingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now