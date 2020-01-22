|
JONESVILLE, SC- Mrs. Mary Ann Ham Sanders, age 85, widow of Heyward "Buck" Sanders of 134 Mt. Joy Church Road, Jonesville, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Sanders was born in Kelton, October 16, 1934, a daughter of the late Forrest and Stella Gault Ham. She was a graduate of Kelly Pinckney High School and had retired as a supervisor from Bell South after 30 years of service.
Mrs. Sanders was a member of Mt. Joy Baptist Church from childhood until her marriage to Buck where she joined him in membership to Sardis United Methodist Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and meeting with the Pioneer Ladies of Bell South.
She is survived by her sister, Jency L. Ham of Jonesville; a niece, Lisa McCarson of Marietta; two nephews, John Ham Jr., and Darrell Ham both of Greenville; a great-niece, Elizabeth McCarson and great-nephew, Eric McCarson. She was predeceased by three brothers, Wallace Ham, John Ham, and States "Bo" Ham.
The family would like to thank her special caregiver, Pam Boyea, special neighbors, Ricky and Kathy Black, and Agape Hospice
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Mt. Joy Baptist Church conducted by Mr. Chad Ponder. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held immediately following the service.
Active pallbearers will be Jackie Parks, Jay Parks, Willard Farr, Charles Farr, Ricky Black, and Kip Petty.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 516 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at her home.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 22, 2020