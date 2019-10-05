|
INMAN- Mary Ann Smith, 65, of Inman passed away on October 4, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Sam W. and Thelma Millwood Woody and widow of Terry William Smith.
She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
She is survived by a daughter, Nicole Smith.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30pm Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at the church at 2:30pm conducted by Rev. Randy Smith. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 5, 2019