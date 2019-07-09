|
SPARTANBURG, SC-Mary Ann Krumpotich Stafford, 65, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born March 16, 1954, in Sumter, SC, she was the daughter of Joseph Robert Krumpotich of Sumter, SC and the late Mary Martin Krumpotich.
Mrs. Stafford earned her BS Degree at the University of South Carolina School of Nursing and was formerly employed as a registered nurse at Spartanburg Medical Center and DHEC. She was also the co-owner of Stafford Jewelers, an avid Clemson fan, and a member of First Presbyterian Church as well as Circle #12. She was a former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served as president of the Women of the Church. She also served as a former member and Board member of the Spartanburg County Historical Association and was a current member and past-president of the Vera Davis Parsons Garden Club.
In addition to her father, survivors include her husband of 36 years, William A. "Sonny" Stafford Jr. of the home; sons, William Brunson Stafford of New York, NY and David H. Stafford (Wendy) of Powdersville, SC; grandchildren, Peyton Stafford and Landon Stafford; sister, Kay K. Bullard (Dale) of Amelia Island, FL; nieces, Shannon Sweetser (Russ) and Autumn Huffman (Jacob); and great-nephew, Fox Huffman.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 11, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, by The Rev. Joanne Hull and The Rev. Ansley Page. Visitation will follow in the church Perrin Room. Burial will be at 2:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019, in Evergreen Memorial Park, 802 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter, SC 29150.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or the Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties, PO Box 1582, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family is at the home of Sonny Stafford.
