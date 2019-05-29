|
|
INMAN, SC- Mary Ann Williams Swann-Greene, 85, of 278 River Oak Road, Inman, SC, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Woodbridge Senior Living in Spartanburg. Mary was born in Spartanburg, SC on April 9, 1934, a daughter of the late Illa (Jolley) Williams and Homer Williams. She was the widow of Melvin Eugene Greene and was first married to the late Leonard Swann. She retired from Springs Industries as a seamstress and was of the Baptist faith.
Mary is survived by a son, Gerald Swann, of Inman; a sister, Inez Horton, of Boiling Springs, SC; a brother, Vearl Williams, of Inman, one grandson, Brett Swann, three great grandchildren, Tucker, Grady and Jace Swann.
The family will greet friends Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 421 S.E. Main Street, Suite 100, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 29, 2019