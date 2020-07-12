COWPENS, SC- Mary Ann W. Bryant, 88, of Cowpens, SC, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home. Born October 6, 1931 in Martinsville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Henry Wilson and Ruby Virginia Brown Wilson and the widow of Roy W. Bryant.
Mary was retired from Wise Foods after 20 years of service. She was a member of Casey Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, James C. Bryant (Cheryl) of Cowpens, SC, her daughter, Karen Allen (Kit) of Lexington, NC; son-in-law, Vance Oxendine of NC; 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by daughters, Jo Ann Oxendine and Debbie George.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, July 13, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Jerry White and The Rev. Todd Lyda. Visitation will follow at the graveside. Due to Covid-19, the family ask to maintain social distancing and other precautions as necessary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Casey Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 1199 Casey Creek Road, Chesnee, SC 29323 or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel