1/1
Mary Ann W. Bryant
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COWPENS, SC- Mary Ann W. Bryant, 88, of Cowpens, SC, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home. Born October 6, 1931 in Martinsville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Henry Wilson and Ruby Virginia Brown Wilson and the widow of Roy W. Bryant.
Mary was retired from Wise Foods after 20 years of service. She was a member of Casey Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, James C. Bryant (Cheryl) of Cowpens, SC, her daughter, Karen Allen (Kit) of Lexington, NC; son-in-law, Vance Oxendine of NC; 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by daughters, Jo Ann Oxendine and Debbie George.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, July 13, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Jerry White and The Rev. Todd Lyda. Visitation will follow at the graveside. Due to Covid-19, the family ask to maintain social distancing and other precautions as necessary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Casey Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 1199 Casey Creek Road, Chesnee, SC 29323 or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved