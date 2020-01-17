|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary B. "Tink" McBrayer, 79, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home. Born June 7, 1940, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Dewitt Samuel Blalock and Louise Rebecca Peek Blalock and widow of John Wesley McBrayer.
Mrs. McBrayer loved to read and her family was her passion. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, a graduate of Spartanburg General Hospital School of Nursing and retired registered nurse.
Surviving are her children, John McBrayer of Vance, SC, Angela Hood (Steve) of Columbus, GA, and Deborah Jones of Spartanburg, SC; sister, Elizabeth Todd (Garland Jack) of Florence, SC; and she was known as Mamaw to 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Rebecca Andrews; and grandson, A. J. McBrayer.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. David M. Blanton and The Rev. Dr. Schuyler Peterson. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 17, 2020