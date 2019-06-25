|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Dennis Burnett Nodine, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Summit Hills-Spartanburg, surrounded by her family. Born August 12, 1929, in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Dennis W. Burnett and Minnie McClure Burnett and widow of Charles Allen Nodine.
A graduate of Furman University, Mrs. Nodine retired from teaching after 15 years of service at District 7 Jesse Boyd Elementary School. Prior to her teaching career, she worked with her husband at C. Allen Nodine Construction and Realty Company. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, an avid traveler with the church groups, a member of Young At Heart, as well as Beta Club and several Bridge Clubs.
Survivors include her children, Jane Nodine Turner (Mike), Susan Nodine Bramlett (Harry), and Dennis Charles Nodine (Toni), all of Spartanburg, SC; and the joy of her life was being a grandmother to Chase M. Turner (Alex) of Greenville, SC and D. Allen Nodine of Mt. Pleasant, SC.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Furman University Dept. of Education Scholarship Fund, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29609.
The family expresses thanks to the staff of Eden Terrace and Summit Hills for their kind service and attention.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 25, 2019