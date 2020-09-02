ROEBUCK, SC- Mary Beth Wagner, 68, of Roebuck, SC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospital. Born September 12, 1951, in McKenzie, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Weir Edward Wharton and Martha Elizabeth Wharton.
Mary Beth graduated from Wofford College and received a Master's in Elementary Education from Converse College. She taught for 30 years as a second grade teacher at E. P. Todd Elementary School. While teaching, she married the love of her life, James E. "Eddie" Wagner, who she called her "big ole teddy bear." They were married for 34 years and enjoyed traveling all over the world and shared a love for animals especially their fur babies.
She was loved by all of her students and colleagues alike. She was the sweetest person you could ever meet.
Survivors include her husband, Eddie Wagner of Roebuck, SC; sister, Barbara Wharton of Raeford, NC, and brothers, John Wharton (Vickie) of Spartanburg, SC, Steve Wharton and Bill Wharton (Cynthia) all of
Campobello, SC.
No public service will be held at this time.
If you would like to make a donation in Mary Beth's name, she would be pleased if it goes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or https://www.stjude.org/give.html
