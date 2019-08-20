|
|
CHESNEE- Mary Cash Bible, 94, formerly of Chesnee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday August 17, 2019. She was the widow of James W. Bible and daughter of the late Fred and Irene Hamrick Cash. She was retired from the lunchroom and Chesnee High School and was a member of State Line Baptist Church.
She is survived by three daughters Gail Waters (James) of Chesnee, Janice White of Cooley Springs and Beth Painter (Mike) of Chesnee; one brother Bobby Cash of Gaffney; 6 grandchildren Corey Waters (Kelly), Gina White Mason (Allen), Pam Waters McGinnis (John), Dustin Painter (Amanda), Chelsey Suttles (Brian), Alex Painter (Karsyn) and 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased in death by 1 brother and 4 sisters.
A funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Chesnee officiated by the Rev. Ray Hefner. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Burial will follow at Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Family will be at 320 Benford Drive, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019