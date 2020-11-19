1/
Mary "Marika" Boukedes
1928 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary "Marika" Boukedes, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died November 15, 2020 at Patewood Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Greenville. Born on April 2, 1928 in Serres Greece, she was the daughter of the late Athanasios "Tom" Gounaris and Domina Kavounis Gounaris and widow of George Steve Boukedes. As a result of her father being a US Citizen, Marika was a US Citizen at birth. She grew up in Northern Greece, lived through the German Occupation during World War II, and journeyed to the United States in 1946 just prior to the start of the Greek Civil War.
After a brief time in New York City, the Family relocated to South Carolina to be near relatives, specifically Marika's Aunt, Andromaki. Marika began her integration into her new country by learning English. To accomplish this, she enrolled into the Second Grade at a local school at the age of 17. Living within a robust Greek Community in the Southeastern United States, Marika eventually met and married George Steve Boukedes, from Charlotte, NC in 1953. They settled in Spartanburg South Carolina and began to raise a family.
She was an active member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church with the GOYA, Church Choir, and The Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, Inc.
Marika is survived by her two sons, Dr. Chris G. Boukedes (Lorye), of Greenville, SC and Colonel Steve G. Boukedes (Kathy), USA, (Retired) of Madison, AL; grandchildren, Alexandra Boukedes, Christopher "Bridge" Boukedes, and Alaina Boukedes.
Private graveside services will be held.
No flowers please. Memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, PO Box 1107, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
