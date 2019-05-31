|
WOODRUFF, SC -- Mary C. Payne, 89 died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Regional Memorial Medical Center in Richmond, VA after a brief illness.
She was the daughter of the late William Wallace, Sr. and Florence B. Cannon and wife of the late Clarence L. Payne.
She is survived by her daughter, Regina P. Cobb (John), grand daughter, Gabrielle E. Cobb, all of Richmond, VA; two sisters Ada C. Underwood of Spartanburg, SC and Mildred C. Nelson of Missouri City, TX.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1 PM at the New Bethel Baptist Church, 490 Cross Anchor Highway, Woodruff, S.C., 29388 with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12 - 12:45 PM prior to the funeral service.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 31, 2019