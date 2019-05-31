Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church
490 Cross Anchor Highway
Woodruff, SC
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church
490 Cross Anchor Highway
Woodruff, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Payne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary C. Payne Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC -- Mary C. Payne, 89 died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Regional Memorial Medical Center in Richmond, VA after a brief illness.
She was the daughter of the late William Wallace, Sr. and Florence B. Cannon and wife of the late Clarence L. Payne.
She is survived by her daughter, Regina P. Cobb (John), grand daughter, Gabrielle E. Cobb, all of Richmond, VA; two sisters Ada C. Underwood of Spartanburg, SC and Mildred C. Nelson of Missouri City, TX.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1 PM at the New Bethel Baptist Church, 490 Cross Anchor Highway, Woodruff, S.C., 29388 with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12 - 12:45 PM prior to the funeral service.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.