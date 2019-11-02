|
TRYON, NC- Mary Clifford Johnson Whitehurst passed away Friday, November 1, 2019.
Born December 9, 1936 in Spartanburg, SC, Mary Clifford was the daughter of the late Dr. Clifford Chapman Johnson and Mary Cecil Holstein Johnson. She graduated from Spartanburg High School and the University of Georgia. Mary Clifford retired from Dorman High School after more than 28 years of teaching at various schools in Spartanburg and Greenville. She was of the Presbyterian faith. Along with her husband, Mary Clifford attended many Georgia football games with friends and former classmates. She was a former member of the Green Creek Hounds in Tryon.
Mary Clifford is survived by her son Lee Whitehurst (Angela) of Tryon, and daughters, Kim Whitehurst of Tryon, and Amy Whitehurst King (David) of Columbia. She was blessed with three grandchildren Alan and Molly King and Emma Whitehurst, and two nieces Laura Koenig Young and Susan Koenig Thomas. Mary Clifford was predeceased by her husband, Jan, and her sister, Ann Johnson Koenig McPhail.
A graveside service will held at 11:00AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens; 1300 Fernwood Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Remembrances in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Special thanks to the staff of the Memory Care unit at Laurel Woods in Columbus, NC for their compassionate care of Mary Clifford.
