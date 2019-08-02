Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
1955 Cannons Campground Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Mary (Howell) Coates


1922 - 2019
Mary (Howell) Coates Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Howell Coates, 97, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born May 3, 1922, in Greenville County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Miles and Molly Crosby Howell and widow of Dewey Woodrow Coates Sr. Mrs. Coates retired from Phillips Fibers and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her children, Shirley White (Rondy) of Inman, SC, Dewey Woodrow Coates Jr. (June) of Jefferson, GA, Richard Allen Coates of Gaffney, SC, and Larry Wayne Coates (Mary) of Boiling Springs, SC; 18 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, John Edward Coates; and a daughter, Wanda Gayle Holbert.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Andy Case.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
