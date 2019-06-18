Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Silver Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Duvall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Thompson) Duvall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary (Thompson) Duvall Obituary
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Mary Thompson Duvall, 82, of Campobello passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Inman Healthcare.
She was the daughter of the late Joe and Ina Jackson Thompson and the wife of George Duvall.
She was of the Baptist faith and worked in several nursing homes in the area.
In addition to her husband, George she is survived by a son, Bobby Joe Searcy(Gloria), four step-sons, Wesley Duvall, Keith Duvall, Harold Duvall, Sam Duvall; two step-daughters, Mary Mills, Kitty McCall and twelve grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a step-son, Kenneth Duvall; two brothers, Herbert Thompson, Monroe Thompson and six sisters, Martha Thompson, Bessie Jones, Dorothy Meeks, Betty Jo Hoots, Carol Case and Mossie Globe.
Graveside services will be held 11:00am Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Silver Creek Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Robert Mace.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home and Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Petty Funeral Home
Download Now