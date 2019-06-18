|
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Mary Thompson Duvall, 82, of Campobello passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Inman Healthcare.
She was the daughter of the late Joe and Ina Jackson Thompson and the wife of George Duvall.
She was of the Baptist faith and worked in several nursing homes in the area.
In addition to her husband, George she is survived by a son, Bobby Joe Searcy(Gloria), four step-sons, Wesley Duvall, Keith Duvall, Harold Duvall, Sam Duvall; two step-daughters, Mary Mills, Kitty McCall and twelve grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a step-son, Kenneth Duvall; two brothers, Herbert Thompson, Monroe Thompson and six sisters, Martha Thompson, Bessie Jones, Dorothy Meeks, Betty Jo Hoots, Carol Case and Mossie Globe.
Graveside services will be held 11:00am Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Silver Creek Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Robert Mace.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home and Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 18, 2019