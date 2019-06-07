|
Ms. Mary Elizabeth Briggs entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Frankie McClain and Virginia McClain. Ms. Briggs worked as a CNA at the Skylyn Medical Center in Spartanburg, SC.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her daughter, Ashley Briggs of Spartanburg, SC; her mother, Virginia McClain of Spartanburg, SC; one brother, Dejuan McClain of Spartanburg, SC and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of her mother, Virginia McClain, 101 Lassale Court, Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 7, 2019