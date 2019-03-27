|
INMAN- Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Fowler, 77, of Inman passed away on March 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James Hollis and Alma Elizabeth Pace Greene and wife of John Walter "JW" Fowler.
She was a member of Stable Life Worship Center and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband JW Fowler; a son, Chuck Fowler (Dena); a daughter, Cheryl Campbell; a brother, Teddy Greene; a sister Dot Chavis; three grandsons, Colby & Carson Fowler and Jesse Lindsey (Sarah); and a great grandson, David Lindsey.
She was predeceased by a brother James Greene.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm Thursday at Petty Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Joe White and Rev. Donnan Lawson. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Stable Life Worship Center Building Fund, 299 Blackstock Road, Inman, SC 29349.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfunerahome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019