Mary Elizabeth (Traynham) Ledford
1926 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Elizabeth Traynham Ledford, age 94 of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on October 1, 2020 at White Oak at North Grove in Spartanburg SC.
Born in Greenville, SC, on July 18, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Murphy Eugene and Mary Alice Cason Traynham.
She married Field Holtzclaw Ledford, now deceased. Ma
ry is survived by her four children; Elizabeth Anne Stokes (husband Dennis) of Ocean Isle NC, Mary Catherine Scott of Bluffton SC, Field M. Ledford Sr. (wife Melanie J. Smith) of Richmond TX., and Lisa Carol McAdams of Easley SC. Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Erskine Eugene Traynham of Greenville, SC. She had five grandchildren: Trace Anne Stokes of Winter Garden FL., Andrea Ledford Tilley (husband Chris) of Sugar Land TX, John Kevin Scott (wife Kara) of Pooler GA., Ashley Stokes of Spartanburg SC, and Field M. Ledford Jr., of Richmond TX. Mary had two nieces, Vann Traynham Williams of Richmond, VA., Catherine Traynham Young (husband Tom) of Charleston, SC; and one nephew, Erskine E. Traynham Jr., of Laurel MD. She had eight great grandchildren: Jaxon and Collin Tilley, Lochren Mauer, Ella Cate, Layton and Janie Stokes and Levi and Hudson Scott.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg for more than 25 years and a member of Circle 2. Mary was a graduate of Greenville High School, Class of 1943, and Greenville Business School. Mary worked for 26 years as a Material Planner at Southern Machinery Company in Greer, SC, and retired at Belk, Westgate Mall, in Spartanburg SC, after 15 years of employment. A former Civitan member, she also volunteered for the Greenville County Museum of Art and for Mobile Meals in Spartanburg County.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Seawright Funeral Home with Rev. Joanne Hull and Rev. Craig Foster officiating. A private burial will be held at Springwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, South Carolina Chapter, at https://www.alz.org/sc.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Seawright Funeral Home
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 1, 2020
Our Love and Prayers are with your family. She was a very specal woman. When nursing home was open for visitors and I would be visiting my Mother, Mrs. Stacey at night; she always told me to be careful when I was leaving .
Love, Marilyn, Wendell, Brant, Stacie, Tom and all of Mrs. Stacey's Family
Marilyn Gregory
Friend
