Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Parker Obituary
The relatives and friends of the late Ms. Mary Elizabeth Parker and her son Rev. Shawn R. Parker, invite you to attend her Celebration of Life Service at Mt. Nebo AME Church, 6044 Spring Grove Rd. in Adams Run, SC, at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
We ask in lieu of flowers, that you make donations to Hope Ministries of the Upstate at P.O. Box 6867, Spartanburg, SC 29304. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace", 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone (843) 559-0341. www.walkermortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Download Now