The relatives and friends of the late Ms. Mary Elizabeth Parker and her son Rev. Shawn R. Parker, invite you to attend her Celebration of Life Service at Mt. Nebo AME Church, 6044 Spring Grove Rd. in Adams Run, SC, at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
We ask in lieu of flowers, that you make donations to Hope Ministries of the Upstate at P.O. Box 6867, Spartanburg, SC 29304. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace", 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone (843) 559-0341. www.walkermortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 3, 2019