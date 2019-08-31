|
|
MOORE, SC- Mary Ella McGarity, 92, of Moore, SC, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was the widow of O'Neal McGarity and daughter to the late Bill Carter and Effie Steadman Carter Rischar.
Mary loved her family and was a member of Arcadia First Baptist Church where she served in The Willing Workers Class. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and quilting.
Mary was a loving mother to Cindy Lee (Larry) of Moore, SC, Gerry McGarity and Chip McGarity, both of Arcadia, SC. She was predeceased by son, Randy McGarity and his wife, Wanda. Mary was blessed to be
MaMa/Grandma to eight grandchildren and was predeceased by two grandchildren.
She also had 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren with one great-great-grandchild on the way. Mary was a sister to Betty King and Maxcy Carter.
We would like to say a special thank you to all the Spartanburg Regional Hospice workers who cared for our mother, grandmother, and sister.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, September 1, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Receiving of friends will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Arcadia First Baptist Church, PO Box 25, Arcadia, SC 29320.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 31, 2019